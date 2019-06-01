Acer’s Predator Thronos Gaming Chair Wins Gold at Computex d&i Awards 2019

Acer announced that it has been honored with seven 2019 Computex d&i awards in recognition for design excellence, in the categories of Gaming Hardware, Information and Communication Hardware, AR, VR and Content, and IoT categories. Among them, the Predator Thronos has won the Computex d&i Gold award, and the Smart Parking Meter System has won the Computex d&i Specialty award.

Other award winners include the Predator Triton 900 gaming notebook, the ConceptD 500 high-end desktop, the thin-and-light Swift 7, the Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality Headset, and the aiSage edge computing device. A total of 222 entries from 90 companies were assessed by a 20-person jury of multi-disciplines, including academia, venture capital, industrial design, media, and more.

“We are delighted to see the innovations from our PC products and new businesses recognized by the Computex d&i awards. It is a testament to the dedication of Acer’s dual transformation to ensure we are a company for the future,” said Tiffany Huang, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Acer. “We will continue to engrain the spirit of innovation in our R&D, and create more products that are designed around users’ needs.”

Predator Thronos Gaming Chair – A Gamer’s Cave

The Predator Thronos reimagines the gaming chair for a new level of gamer. Its steel structure is 1.5 meters tall and comes in menacing dual-tone black with white or blue accents. It puts the gamer in the game through deep impact vibration, where the chair vibrates upon in-game impact. The chair is adjustable and includes an ergonomic seat design, foot rest, and a cabin that reclines up to 140 degrees, and supports three 27-inch gaming monitors and a space for a Predator gaming PC. Integrated with a Predator desktop and triple Predator monitors plus gadgets, the Thronos becomes more than a gaming chair—it’s a gamer’s cave.

Smart Parking Meter System – The Future of Parking

The smart parking meter is a combination of a full-fledged parking app, meters, and a management system that lets drivers view real-time availability and parking rates collected by Acer’s smart parking meters on their mobile phones. The app helps drivers navigate to the desired parking space via the best route, not only saving time for drivers, but also reducing traffic and carbon emissions. Sensors and image recognition technology automatically detect when a car enters or exits a parking space, and calculate the parking fee accordingly, for more efficient parking space and rate management.

Predator Triton 900 — the Convertible Gaming Notebook Evolved

The Predator Triton 900 is a gaming notebook in an inventive form factor, featuring a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge™ that flips, extends, or reclines the 17-inch display. Users can switch between four usage modes: The Triton series 900’s trackpad is placed beside the keyboard, giving users natural hand placement for gaming using both the keyboard and trackpad. It’s also amazingly thin at just 23.75 mm (0.94 inches).

ConceptD 500 – Performance Desktop for Designers

The ConceptD 500 is a powerful desktop for filmmakers, animators, product designers, and creators. Optimal thermal ventilation through three cooling fans draw air in through the triangular front air panel, circulating it throughout the ConceptD 500’s chassis. And yet, at a noise level of 40dB, it is still silent enough to be unobtrusive. The ConceptD 500’s tower features a white finish and smooth curves for a minimalist-inspired design. The compact tower fits in almost any working space, and the top-side features a woodgrain-inspired pattern.

Swift 7 Ultra-Compact Notebook – in Stunning 92 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio

The redesigned Swift 7 is incredibly thin and light, measuring under 1 cm thin at 9.95 mm (0.39 inches) and weighing less than 1 kg at just 890 grams (1.96 pounds). It’s made with magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys, materials that are two to four times stronger than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness, yet are up to 20 to 35 percent lighter to keep the laptop under 1 kg. In addition, Acer applied a micro-arc oxidation finish to create a surface with an elegant, ceramic-like material.

Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality Headset: An Immersive Experience Inside a Modular Design

The first Windows Mixed Reality Headset to feature a detachable design, the Acer OJO 500’s head strap can be individually removed, making the headset easy to store and clean. It includes a built-in interpupillary distance (IPD) wheel and a patented smart phone app to measure IPD distance (the gap between the eye’s pupils). In a first for VR headsets, the integrated audio system uses a patented sound pipe design that directs sound from the built-in speakers toward the wearer’s ears.

aiSage – an Artificial Intelligence + Internet of Things (AIoT) Edge Computing Device with a Built-in Camera

The aiSage offers a powerful live-streaming analytics solution for businesses looking to streamline and improve their operations through real-time business intelligence. It supports Amazon Kinesis Video Streams, a solution that makes it easy to securely stream video from connected devices to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for analytics, machine learning (ML), playback, other processing, and AWS IoT.