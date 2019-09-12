ViewSonic launches ViewBoard : IFP50 – 2 series

4K UHD interactive displays with enhanced hardware and software features

ViewSonic Corp launches ViewBoard IFP50 – 2 series, interactive displays providing upgrades to the hardware and software features. From an ultra-slim bezel design and enhanced touch screen, to built-in 2.1 stereo speakers with subwoofer and SmartPort USB™, the ViewBoard IFP50 – 2 series provide outstanding experiences for enhanced classroom learning and next-gen boardroom collaboration. The new embedded Android™ 7 operating system, improved myViewBoard whiteboard software and improved casting ensures that IFP50 – 2 displays deliver incredible next-level collaboration.

ViewBoard IFP50 – 2 series include an enhanced 20-point touch-enabled panel, which provides not only differentiated tip sizes of IR-based pens, but also simultaneously offers two color writing, in addition to allowing multiple users to write or draw on the display’s surface. The new touch screen also features reduced latency of 4ms for a smooth writing experience.

These interactive displays provide powerful computing for annotation and multimedia playback without the need for a PC. The ViewBoard IFP50 – 2 series displays come with a built-in ARM quad-core processor and an Android™ 7.0 operating system, making it 2.3x faster than previous iterations. This offers better application performance, more efficient memory usage and optimized hardware integration, with 2GB memory and 16GB storage.

With the improved processor power, IFP50 – 2 series can handle multiple cast streams, allowing up to nine screens, with the vCastSender utility. Also, the users have an option to utilize native Chromecast from any Chrome-enabled devices.

The ViewBoard IFP50 – 2 series offers a variety of sizes from 65- to 86-inch interactive displays that have native 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution and come with multiple connectivity options including: HDMI, Composite, VGA, YPbPr, SPDIF audio-out, USB 2.0 and 3.0, RJ45, RS232 in/out, optional slot-in PC and Audio in/out, to connect to a wide variety of computing and multimedia devices.

New ports include a SmartPort USB: a series of front-facing USB ports that follow current input channels; and a dedicated camera port so users can connect a camera to use between a slot-in PC or Android system, with no need to plug/unplug when switching operating systems.