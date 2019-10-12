TPV Technology Unveils Complete Philips Professional Display Range at InfoComm 2019

TPV Technology, the industry’s leading display solutions manufacturer will unveil a complete range of Philips Signage Solutions at InfoComm 2019. Philips professional display solutions will convene an abundance of solutions from its enterprise range under one roof, and will include – five new models from their Q-Line Display series which includes the screen sizes in 32-inch, 43- inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. Infocomm 2019 will take place from September 18 – 20 th at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai and is the country’s largest dedicated exhibition platform for Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and integrated experience solutions.

The five new models announced by the Company will intensify the signage experience with round the clock priceless performance. They deliver startlingly clear images with optimized 4K Ultra HD display.

These displays are an innovative solution for any signage application along with also being eco-friendly. Using the android feature, customers can run their own app or choose their favorite app to run. The CMS application lets the customer take control of the displays and they can schedule what they want and when they want with SmartPlayer. The SmartPower feature adds an energy saving factor to the product line-up that enhances the business functionality of the products.