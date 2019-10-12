Christie announces world’s first true HDR 4K RGB pure laser projector for the Pro-AV market

Christie continues to push the boundaries of projection technology with launch of Christie Eclipse, a 4K RGB pure laser projector featuring Christie RealLaser illumination, true HDR and an unparalleled color gamut for the Pro-AV market.

Christie Eclipse is capable of a degree of detail and depth of color that has never been possible with any Pro-AV projection system. With true HDR, Christie Eclipse can process and reproduce HDR content on screen, in 4K resolution, at both high and low brightness levels. The result is a contrast ratio of up to 20,000,000:1, which ensures that the finest details are visible, even in extreme black and white ranges.

With an expansive color gamut approaching the full Rec.2020 and Rec.2100 color space, Christie Eclipse produces highly saturated colors for truly immersive experiences and exceeds the Rec. 2100 200,000:1 contrast ratio specification by 100 times. With RealLaser illumination, 4K resolution and high frame rate capability of up to 120fps, Christie Eclipse can deliver smooth, dynamic content without distracting blur, which is critical for planetariums, giant screens and themed attractions such as dark rides and flying theaters.

Christie Eclipse sets a new standard for Pro-AV projection technology, says Larry Paul, executive director, Technology and Custom Solutions, Christie. With true HDR, video blacks are a thing of the past. Instead, you get blacks without any residual light, thereby eliminating all optical and black-level blending in multi-projector arrays, even in pitch black environments.

Ultimately, it allows giant screen theaters, planetariums and attraction designers to show detailed content that wasn’t previously possible.

Christie Eclipse offers the flexibility to customize the brightness level to suit the environment, from 2000 lumens up to 30,000, features Christie TruLife electronics for 4K at 120Hz performance, and Christie Twist™ software for warping and blending capabilities.